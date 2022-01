Two of Tom Brady’s former teammates believe No. 12 will call it a career at the end of the season. “It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do,” said Rob Ninkovich on ESPN’s Get Up. “Right now, Tom is in bonus time. How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns? He’ll be 45 in August. So, at this point right now, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO