A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO