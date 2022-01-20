ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Black and Gold Digital Edition: A look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers season

yourerie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Dunlap: Make The QB Competition A Real One

Apparently your Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a good old-fashioned QB derby. Yep, a competition. A clash. A battle to see who the man is who gets the ball snapped to him for the 2022 NFL season. I’ll kind of believe it when I see it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers need a Black quarterback who can run and pass, like Mahomes, Kordell

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Kansas City to compete in; oops, I meant to “complete,” a wild card playoff game this past Sunday, Jan. 16. To say anything other than that about their 42-21 wild card defeat by the Chiefs other than the putrid performance of the Steelers offense featuring QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a total misrepresentation of the game; well, except for the valiant effort by the Steelers defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Black And Gold#Digital Edition#American Football#Gold Digital#Wjet Wfxp#The Kansas City Chiefs
Steelers Depot

Statistical Review Of The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Secondary

The 2021 Steelers defense undeniably regressed as a unit when compared to the 2020 and 2019 units, both of which respectively finished top five in the league in points per game allowed. This past season, the unit finished 22nd in the league in points per game, allowing an average of 24.4 points per game.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers are underinvested at 3 most important positions

The three most important positions in football are quarterback, cornerback and left tackle. The Pittsburgh Steelers are woefully underinvested at those positions. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. did a creditable job at left tackle. But he is a fourth-round pick. Pegging him as the long-term solution at that crucial position is quite a leap of faith. Salary cap-wise, Moore is a bargain next season at $1 million.
NFL
WECT

Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Getting trapped in traffic on I-95 a few weeks ago may have been worth it for an Oak Island woman. Taylor Mooney was on her way to Pittsburgh, PA to catch the Steelers game earlier this month with her friend Bailey Ferguson. That game was quarterback Ben Roethlisburg’s last home game before his suspected retirement.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

On behalf of Steelers Nation, Bengals fans need to zip it

The Bengals have had an outstanding season, but they have done so with little accomplishments and much trash talk. From Steelers Nation, learn to be quiet. The AFC North division, known for its depth and formidability, has seemingly garnered a reputation for signing checks that it can’t cash. This is due to the fans of its members running their mouths throughout a season, all just to watch their teams win nothing.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy