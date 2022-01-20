ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Consumer News: Mortgage rates keep jumping, along with prices at the pump

By CNN, ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– Buying a home just keeps getting pricier, as mortgage rates jumped for the third week in a row. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate is about 3.6%. Because of...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Gas Prices#Freddie Mac#Consumer News#Abc Columbia#Grow Financial#Cnn#Aaa#Abc News#Americans
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
kion546.com

Mortgage rates jump for third straight week

In the third jump of 2022, mortgage rates rose to a high not seen since the early days of the pandemic. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% in the week ending January 20, up from an average 3.45% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It’s the highest since March 2020, when it was 3.65%.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Rising mortgage rates and prices not raining on homebuilders’ parade

We’re entering a third year of pandemic economics, and it’s shaping up to be a year of changing economic conditions as well. One sector that’s sure to be impacted is housing. With the Fed signaling it’s going to raise interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage rates are already rising. That, along with persistent challenges sourcing building materials and labor, is likely to keep the supply of new homes tight, and prices high, in the coming year.
BUSINESS
Sherwood Gazette

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Homebuyers are rushing to get mortgages before higher rates price them out

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 3.64% from 3.52% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinance applications fell 3% for the week. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home jumped 8% for the week and...
REAL ESTATE
goldrushcam.com

AAA Reports Despite Less Demand Nationally for Gas, Consumers Find Higher Pump Prices – California at $4.65 Sees No Change Week-Over-Week

January 19, 2022 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gasoline prices rose a penny last week, driven primarily by the cost of crude oil, which has vaulted above $80 a barrel. The primary reason for the rise in oil prices is the perception that the COVID-19 omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economic engines to kick into high gear. The potential increase in oil demand, coupled with lagging crude production, will only increase prices. Since the price of oil accounts for roughly half of what consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will likely result in higher gasoline costs. The national average for a gallon of gas rose one cent to $3.31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

CoinEx Listing Sees $BABYDOGE Price Jump as Number of Hodlers Keeps Growing

The price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency BabyDoge ($BABYDOGE) has surged after the token was listed on Hong Kong-based trading platform CoinEx through a trading pair against Tether’s USDT stablecoin. According to an announcement published on CoinEx, BABYDOGE deposits and withdrawals went live early on January 18, with trading for...
MARKETS
BBC

Property shares in Hong Kong jump after China cuts key mortgage rate

Shares of Chinese property developers have jumped in Hong Kong as China's central bank cut a key mortgage rate for the first time in almost two years. The decision comes as concerns grow about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy amid Omicron outbreaks. At the same time major...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy