Anthony Joshua has denied that he has agreed a £15m deal to step aside and allow Oleksandr Usyk to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title bout.Joshua activated a rematch clause shortly after suffering defeat against Usyk last year, but reports on Monday indicated that the former IBF, WBA and WBO champion was prepared to accept a financial package to wait and then face the winner out of Fury and Usyk. However, Joshua took to social media on Monday afternoon to deny that he had signed any step aside agreement.“You know what’s bad about all these interviews I...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO