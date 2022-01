MARYLAND – Wednesday was opening day for the Maryland General Assembly, and lawmakers say they’re in for a busy session with lots of legislation underway. We’re told Wednesday set the pace for the next 90 days, with the focus on things like health in terms of COVID-19 and finding more ways to keep Marylanders safe. Senator Mary Beth Carozza tells 47ABC her priorities are in line with Governor Hogan, with things like public safety and anti-crime legislation will be in this session. She adds she’s also focused on education and keeping students in the classroom safely and fair representation.

