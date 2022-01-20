Sons of dead DC socialite sue her professor boyfriend, 78, for 'selling off her art, antiques and jewels': Academic has also been charged with stealing $32,000 brooch from friend in Rhode Island

A retired professor is being sued by the sons of his late wealthy socialite girlfriend, who accuse him of selling dozens of her valuables to an antique dealer in Washington DC - just months after being charged with stealing a $32,000 brooch from a friend.

Lawrence 'Larry' Gray, 78, spent a decade attending black-tie dinners, classical concerts and vacations in the Hamptons with his longtime girlfriend Jacqueline Quillen. The two were never married but lived together in the four-bedroom, $1.6 million Georgetown home she owned in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Quillen - the granddaughter of former Wall Street giant, Alfred Lee Loomis, who invented the Long Range Navigation System - was 77 when she died in October 2020 of heart failure.

Gray had tenure at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy as a political science professor and traveled back and forth between Rome and Washington, D.C. to be with Quillen before retiring in 2011.

She ended her relationship with Gray months before she died because she suspected he was stealing from her, but allowed him to stay in the home. He remained in the house even after Quillen's death, despite her family's requests for him to leave, leading to him being accused of 'squatting' by her sons.

The lawsuit, filed in D.C. Superior Court by one of Quillen's sons, Parker, alleges that Gray stole thousands of dollars worth of art and jewelry from Quillen, including a $17,000 diamond ring, a $10,000 Patek Philippe watch and $4,700 diamond earrings.

In a separate case, an arrest warrant was issued for Gray in Rhode Island in October after he was accused of stealing - and then selling off - a $32,000 brooch from a friend's home. He pleaded not guilty and will reappear in court next month.

'Wherever Defendant Lawrence 'Larry' Gray goes, the discovery of theft often follows,' Quillen's attorneys wrote in their original complaint.

A pioneering businesswoman, Quillen founded the Wine & Cheese Company in 1974, while raising three boys. Quillen is pictured with her three sons, Barton, Parker, and Whitney, outside her Georgetown home in 1991

Parker Quillen, who is the trustee of the Jacqueline Quillen Living Trust, filed the lawsuit that alleges that Gray stole from his mother before and as her health declined.

After her death, Gray sold dozens of her art pieces and other valuables to a Georgetown antique dealer, and sought to auction and consign her jewelry and clothing, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also alleges that Parker Quillen 'discovered only recently' that his mother kept 'a written record' of her 'suspicions' that Gray was stealing her jewels as early as four years before her death.

In the months after her death, Gray made several trips to consignment shops in the D.C. area.

He told Krista Johnson, the owner of the Ella Rue consignment shop in Georgetown, a copy of Quillen's obituary in hand, that he needed 'to be a minimalist and get rid of everything.' She told the Washington Post that Gray told her, 'I need to move on.'

She also told the Washington Post that over time, his behavior began to strike her as odd and so she looked up Quillen's obituary, and saw 'there was no mention of him.'

In a court filing responding to Parker Quillen's complaint, Gray's attorney denied the lawsuit's claims that his client had sold Jacqueline Quillen's belongings to Ella Rue and L'Enfant Gallery.

But store owner Peter Colasante told the Washington Post that Gray brought bags of glassware into his shop soon after Quillen died, and that Gray invited him to what he 'claimed was his home' on R Street, creating the impression that he and Jacqueline Quillen 'were married and he was the survivor.'

Colasante added that he paid Gray about $25,000 for dozens of pieces, including paintings, etchings, statuettes, Persian rugs, glassware, Tiffany plates and a Hamilton watch.

He said he first heard from the Quillen family after he posted on his shop's website photos of a dozen or so Steuben martini glasses he had purchased from Gray. Parker Quillen, he said, told him the 1920s-era glasses had once belonged to his great-grandfather.

Jacqueline Quillen and Lawrence Gray are seen relaxing on the beach in East Hampton in September 2018, two years before her death

Quillen came from a wealthy family and attended the most prestigious schools, including Radcliff College at Harvard and Tulane. She died in October 2020 at the age of 77

The couple met in Washington, D.C. in 2004, when he was on a sabbatical from John Cabot University, according to an account of their relationship in Gray's counter-complaint.

Quillen came from a wealthy family and attended the most prestigious schools, like Radcliff College at Harvard and Tulane, according to her obituary.

Her grandfather, a Wall Street giant, Alfred Lee Loomis, was the inventor of the Long Range Navigation System that helped develop radar technology, an advance cited as a key to the Allied victory in World War II.

Described in her obituary as a pioneering businesswoman, Quillen founded the Wine & Cheese Company on Magazine Street in 1974, while raising three boys as a single parent in New Orleans. She then worked at Christie's Auction House where she started a wine department in North America.

For years, Quillen and Gray attended dinner parties and classical music concerts, and traveled extensively.

But there were signs of trouble in their relationship starting as early as 2016, according to the complaint, when Quillen 'suspected Gray was stealing from her.'

'I can't imagine life without him,' she wrote, apparently referring to Gary. 'It's so rich when it's good. I would be very sad to not have him as my companion for cooking, making dinner, watching the news, traveling.'

She also allegedly wrote that Gray had 'no moral compass,' as she described him opening her safe where she kept her jewelry and finding '12 items missing,' a cache worth $72,000.

'The only person who knew the numbers to open my safe besides me was Larry,' she wrote, according to the lawsuit. 'The stealing has been going on a long time.'

Their relationship ended soon after her health began to deteriorate in June 2020. According to the lawsuit, Quillen was convinced that he had stolen her $9,500 diamond, sapphire and ruby brooch and three sets of earrings worth $5,750.

Quillen said, according to the complaint, that Gray 'was the only person in the home that day — and the only person who could have stolen the items.'

But she allowed Gray to stay in her home, which he continued to do after her death on October 1, 2020, despite her family's requests for him to leave, according to the lawsuit. 'He is squatting,' the lawsuit claims.

In court filings, Gray's attorney, Jonathan C. Windle, contends that the couple had a $2,500-a-month lease agreement and that he continued to write rent checks after her death.

He wrote that Parker Quillen is using 'defamatory allegations' to unlawfully evict his client 'in the midst of a national pandemic.'

Windle also described Parker Quillen's lawsuit as 'hyperbolic fiction,' akin to 'To Catch a Thief,' the 1955 movie which features Carey Grant as a jewel thief.

'With nothing more than his imagination, his personal disdain for Gray, and perhaps a love for Alfred Hitchcock movies,' Windle wrote, Parker Quillen 'points his accusing finger' at the professor 'as the mastermind behind these thefts.'

In his own counter-complaint, Gray accused Parker Quillen of taking a $160,000 engagement ring that Gray had once intended to give Jacqueline. Park Quillen denied these allegations.

In October, a Rhode Island judge issued a warrant for Gray's arrest on a charge that he stole a diamond and sapphire brooch valued at $32,000.

The brooch belonged to Nannette Herrick, at whose Newport home Gray and Jacqueline Quillen stayed while attending a wedding in 2016.

The incident is just one of nine occasions from 2013 to 2020, according to Parker Quillen's lawsuit, that his mother and Gray were guests in homes where art, jewelry or cash disappeared.

According to Newport Police, Gray sold the brooch to Doyle Auctions, which sold it in 2016 for $22,500. The brooch was among 'approximately 25 jewelry and art items Gray consigned' to Doyle from 2015 to 2020, according to the affidavit.

Gray pleaded not guilty.

A Rhode Island judge released him on his own recognizance and allowed him to return to Washington. A pretrial conference is scheduled for February 2.