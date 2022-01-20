ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Brabus’s 800 Adventure XLP Superblack Is the Mercedes Supertruck You Didn’t Know You Needed

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktUgL_0drMMEkX00

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz truck but the X-Series just isn’t doing it for you, Brabus has you covered.

The German tuner has just unveiled its latest custom ride, the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack. The shop has taken the G-Wagen, added a bed and portal axles and turned the beloved SUV into the supertruck enthusiasts have been begging for.

This isn’t Brabus’s first 800 Adventure XLP , but it might be the most impressive version yet. Like its predecessor, the burly 4×4 is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 . Some major changes have been made to the SUV, though. The back half of the cab has been chopped off and replaced with a truck bed (don’t worry, there’s still plenty of room in the black leather- and carbon-fiber-accented interior). The Obsidian Black vehicle has also been stretched 27 inches so it now measures 17.4 feet from bumper to bumper, and has been equipped with heavy-duty cable winch, roof rack and high-performance exhaust system.

Those aren’t the only changes you’ll notice. The Superblack has also been lifted and features an all-new suspension setup that includes front and rear portal axles. Designed specifically for off-road vehicles, portal axles feature a half-shaft that’s offset from the center of the wheel, allowing for more ground clearance. On the base G63, ground clearance is 8.8 inches; on the Superblack, it’s 19.1 inches. That’s a huge difference and one that means Brabus’s truck can tackle almost any terrain it encounters. The 22-inch forged wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires don’t hurt either.

Brabus has also done some tinkering under the hood. The truck’s 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8, which is mated to a nine-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels, has been specially tuned to churn out 790 horses and 737 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to this, the vehicle can sprint from zero to 62 in 4.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 130 mph. Sure, there are faster vehicles out there, but they’re likely not hulking trucks that tip the scale at 6,473 pounds.

Brabus hasn’t announced a release date for the Superblack. It’s also unclear how much it will cost, though we wouldn’t be surprised if it exceeds the first 800 Adventure XLP’s $626,300 starting price. But, then again, you don’t buy a supertruck because it’s cheap.

Check out more phones of the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mBlg_0drMMEkX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYxuj_0drMMEkX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srdR8_0drMMEkX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfOl0_0drMMEkX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxG30_0drMMEkX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btpQj_0drMMEkX00

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane Jet-Powered Superyacht Has an Interior So Ornate It Would Make Liberace Blush

What happens when you commission flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli to do a spare-no-expense refit of your 164-foot superyacht? Especially with the simple, open-to-any-interpretation instructions: “Just go for it.” Thunder happens. The jet-powered superyacht once packed 10,500 hp and could hit close to 50 mph. When Cavalli Visionnaire added a new interior, the go-fast yacht took on another persona. The Cavalli team created an Alice in Wonderland effect, where every room teeters on the edge of fantasy. Walls and handrails are covered in dimpled stingray skin, toilets are wrapped in crocodile and alligator hides, and drawers are decorated with the epidermis of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the E-RV, Winnebago’s First All-Electric Camper Van Concept

The electric revolution has finally made its way to the camping world. Motor home giant Winnebago unveiled the e-RV concept at the Florida RV SuperShow on Tuesday. The slick prototype features an all-electric powertrain from Lightning e Motors and can travel 125 miles on a single charge. The e-RV is the product of two years of development by the the brand’s Advanced Technology Group. The camper is based on the Ford Transit—as opposed to the increasingly ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter—but instead of a gasoline powertrain under its hood, you’ll find an all-electric drive unit. Winnebago offered scant details about the concept, but it...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Everything You Need to Know About LS, LSX, and Vortec Engines: Specs, History, Swaps, and More

Back in the early 1990s the Gen II LT1 and LT4 engines powered GM's hottest performance cars, but GM read the tea leaves and knew that this platform would not be able to get them where they would eventually need to be in terms of emissions, CAFE standards, or even performance. A new V-8 was needed and in 1993 work began on what would eventually be labeled the LS1. Replicating the success of the original small-block was a huge undertaking. GM kept the basic structure of a single cam pushrod V-8, but nearly everything else was reworked, from the deep-skirt block to the firing order. A coil-near-plug arrangement replaced the trouble-prone Opti-Spark and to save weight the blocks would be cast aluminum with iron sleeves. The new LS1 displaced 5.7 liters, which pencils out to 346 cubic inches, very close to the 350ci engines they were slated to replace.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Mercedes Benz#German#The G Wagen#Suv
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK 430 Coupe

Luxury coupes were falling out of favor among well-heeled American car shoppers around the turn of the century, with luxury trucks gaining sales ground by the minute, but that didn’t stop Mercedes-Benz from releasing a sporty new C-Class-based two-door with a big V8 and big price tag, starting in the 1999 model year: The CLK 430. As so often happens with costly European luxury machinery, this one took a hard depreciation hit during its time on the road, and now it resides in a Northern California self-service yard.
BUYING CARS
thespruce.com

A Pegboard Is the Bathroom Storage Secret You Didn’t Know You Needed

When it comes to bathroom storage, it’s hard to imagine anything revolutionary at this point. Medicine cabinet, under-the-sink storage, towel racks? All pretty standard stuff. But when we spotted this stunner of a towel rack, our jaws literally dropped. Simple, elegant, and seemingly obvious, an oversized pegboard can hold...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Why This Hand-Built, One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Took 7 Years to Make

When Ed Boyd, an accomplished designer for brands including Sony and Nike and currently a senior vice president at Dell, approached Revival Cycles founder Alan Stulberg to explore the outer limits of motorcycle design, neither had any idea it would take seven years for their notions to come to fruition. But expediency was kicked to the curb in favor of perfection, as both designers chased quality to the nth degree. For example, Boyd’s initial concept was to be powered by a Yamaha V-twin but was eventually revised to have a Ducati engine, based on that marque’s historical and aesthetic allure...
CARS
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This $534 Million Roman Villa With a Caravaggio Mural Didn’t Get Any Bids at Auction

All eyes in Italy today were on the auction of a 16th-century villa that’s home to a Caravaggio mural. But despite the fanfare that preceded the sale, it ended up being rather anticlimactic. When the villa received no bids, the auction concluded early and was postponed to a later date. The storied home, which is known as the Villa Aurora, is located in Rome, and houses what is believed to be Caravaggio’s only ceiling mural. Painted in 1597, the mural is an image of the Roman gods Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto seen from below. The villa is also the site of a massive Guercino mural depicting...
CARAVAGGIO
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry. The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers. The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1968 Lamborghini P400 Miura Is More Coveted Than Ever

Whenever a Miura comes up for sale, I recall a conversation I had in late 2010 with Stephan Winkelmann, president of Automobili Lamborghini. At the time, a couple of Miura SVs had just sold at auction, each cresting seven figures, so I congratulated him on the marque finally having a million-dollar classic. More than a decade later, through the peaks and dips of a mercurial collector-car market, that Miura train is still gaining steam. Today, a mere million dollars barely buys a Miura basket case. Not that the model was ever one to be ignored. Astonished onlookers first laid eyes on...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
Robb Report

It Sure Sounds Like Production of the New C8 Corvette Will Begin in May

The new year may be just two weeks old, but Chevrolet is already preparing for 2023. The Detroit auto giant plans to start producing the 2023 C8 Corvette in early May, according to the Corvette Action Center (h/t Motor1.com). That would mean that the sports car’s eagerly anticipated high-performance variant, the Z06, could be on the road by the time fall rolls around. The enthusiast website reported on Thursday that General Motor’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant will stop building the 2022 ‘Vette on May 6 and that production of the 2023 car will begin on May 9. In past years, there has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Robb Report

One of the Most Famous Custom Cars of All Time, the Hirohata Merc, Is Going Up for Auction This Week

After gracing the covers and pages of countless hot rod magazines over the decades, the Hirohata Merc could be destined for a permanent spot in your garage. That’s because the pastel green coupé—which is easily one of the most famous custom cars of all time, if not the most—is one of the headline lots at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 auction this weekend. An opportunity like this is exceedingly rare, as this will mark the first time the car has been for sale in over 60 years. The Hirohata Merc started out life as a standard 1951 Mercury Eight Club Coupe. It was a...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy