South Dakota-Western Illinois men's basketball postponed due to health and safety protocols

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
South Dakota men's basketball's game against Western Illinois on Thursday has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution due to health and safety protocols within the Coyotes’ program," according to a release by the Summit League.

The game will be rescheduled, per the release.

USD has already dealt with two postponements after the team had eight positive COVID-19 tests after Christmas, which impacted seven rotation players.

The Coyotes' game against St. Thomas scheduled for Saturday remained on as of the time of the release.

