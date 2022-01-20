Community Health Systems prices $1.54M senior notes offering

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) are public health centers that are focused on helping at-risk and underserved populations. These community health centers are governed by federal laws for Medicare and Medicaid and thus qualify for federal reimbursement and other benefits. There are over 1400 official FQHCs in the United States and another 14,000+ affiliated look-alikes that serve over 30M patients per annum. Yuvo Health brings technology to manage the administrative and managed care functions of these FQHCs. There’s been a growing trend towards value-based care and with the platform, community health centers are able to embrace this new model by handling contracting with payors to deliver preventative, rather than reactive care. This ultimately leads to better patient outcomes, increased quality in care, and optimized spending.

