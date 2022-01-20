ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

University of South Florida researchers release national public opinion survey findings on vote-by-mail security and election fairness

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of South Florida, in collaboration with researchers at Florida International University, have released a second round of results from a nationwide survey. This set is aimed at measuring public opinion about several proposed electoral/voting reforms, as well as attitudes about the Electoral College. Among the...

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Fair elections and voting rights

Jan. 6 is “a day that will live in infamy” due to the thousands of traitors who stormed the Capitol last year at the direction and behest of the biggest liar ever to occupy the White House, who wanted to remain in power and exempt from punishment for his many crimes. Wouldn’t “lock him up” be ironic justice?
ANCHORAGE, AK
Florida Petition Signature Fraud Reported Amid DeSantis Election Security Proposal

As political partisans weigh in against Governor DeSantis’ election security proposal which calls for an election oversight police force, recent reports indicate the presence of significant petition signature fraud in at least six Florida counties related to a gambling petition drive. The election security proposal by DeSantis would put...
House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights

WASHINGTON -- With the 2022 midterm elections 10 months away, members of a House homeland security subcommittee on Thursday questioned the security of the 2020 presidential election and the upcoming midterms. During the hearing of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation Subcommittee, Chairwoman Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y, cited two statistics that...
Opinion: Memory loss? No, it's the new vote by mail voter ID requirement.

Do you remember what identification number you used when you registered to vote? No one does, and that number should not prevent you from voting by mail. The latest mail ballot application debacle could be foreseen when the Texas Legislature persisted in making our complicated voting system even harder. Despite a smooth 2020 election, our Legislature enacted ever more restrictive voting laws.
The fight over voting rights sadly continues. It's a battle that threatens the very foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his first famous speech at the Lincoln Memorial in 1957 on voting rights. "Give us the ballot and we will fill our legislative halls with men of good will ...” It would be nearly a decade before King would witness President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a law sponsored and passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
'Coup PowerPoint' author told legislators they could throw out 'fake' Biden ballots, documents show

A retired US Army colonel who authored the now-infamous “coup PowerPoint” slide deck played a significant role in instigating the Arizona state senate’s sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots by convincing them that a notorious dot-com era inventor’s untested technology could spot enough fake ballots to undermine Joe Biden’s win in the Copper State. According to documents released by the pro-transparency group American Oversight, Arizona senators who ordered the partisan audit of the state’s most populous county did so on advice from Phil Waldron, a retired US Army colonel who became known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about...
