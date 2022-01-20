Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 a.m. One of the vehicles belonged to Jones, who was on duty at the time responding to a call.

Police say Jones was traveling east on Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling north on Pleasant Hill struck him.







Photo: Greg Tate WREG

Jones was rushed to Regional One Health, escorted by a sea of blue.

He later died from his injuries.

The other driver was found dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Memphis Fire Department stated that no one was occupying the third car that was involved in the crash. They say the vehicle was parked at the gas station when it was struck from the impact of the original crash.

All lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Pleasant Hill Road were blocked for several hours after the crash while police investigated.



Photos released by Jones’ family

Jones was with the Memphis Police Department for a year and 11 months, according to the Memphis Police Association.

He leaves behind two children.

“This serves as a reminder that the men and women of the Memphis Police Department put their lives on the line each time they put on the uniform,” Mayor Strickland said on Twitter.

Jones’ family said he also served with the Memphis Fire department before becoming a police officer in 2020.

