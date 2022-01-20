Three suspects at large after home invasion turns into shooting on the Westside, police say

Thanks to the Crime Stoppers community, Quinton Travion Jones has been located by Conroe Police and arrested with charges of Deadly Conduct. During the investigation, a second person of interest had been identified and was being sought by Conroe Police. Multi-County Crime Stoppers worked with Conroe Police seeking information about the location of Deshandrea Marquez Jones, who was a person of interest in multiple drive-by shootings in the Conroe area. Jones, who had an active warrant for Deadly Conduct. Jones is a 20-year-old black male, approximately 5’08” tall weighing 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hours after the Crime Stoppers story came out Jones turned himself in. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. On January 9, 2022, at the Hopewell Community Church located on Avenue F multiple bullet holes were found in the children’s ministry room. Detectives would not confirm either of the two fired the shots at the church, however, Jones lives directly behind the church.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO