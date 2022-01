Get ready to update your hype playlist, because Christina Aguilera's first solo Spanish EP, La Fuerza, is on the way, and the tracklist is packed with bad-b*tch energy. While announcing the "first chapter" of the album on Instagram on Wednesday, Aguilera also shared an image of the cover, which features a shield embossed in black roses, thorns, and a pair of angel wings. The not-so-subtle X in the center of the shield is a clear shout-out to her Xtina moniker, and the cover alone has us ready to experience the "Loyal, Brave, True" singer's newest era.

