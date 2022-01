If you’re wondering why there’s an app that allows you to buy now and pay later, consider the purpose and intention of this type of gimmick. These are just a few of the many reasons why this type of app exists. Buy now, pay later, or BNPL is a type of short-term financing that allows users to make purchases and repay your item on a fixed schedule, usually for several weeks or months, often with no interest.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO