ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sonoma Pharma rises 13% aftermarket on expansion of distribution network

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares jump 13% postmarket after the firm said it added Salus Medical as a distribution partner in the U.S. for dental care. SNOA entered into a non-exclusive...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Miller Value Partners Deep Value Strategy Q4 2021 Letter

The past year saw many twists and turns, and, in many ways, 2021 ended up being the opposite of 2020. The past year saw many twists and turns. In many ways, 2021 ended up being the opposite of 2020. Last year started with growing optimism about Covid-19 as the vaccine rollouts and fewer COVID-19 infections provided incremental hope to the marketplace. Possibly a return to normalcy! However, as 2021 progressed, a resurgence of infections took place in the latter part of the year, first caused by the Delta variant and later by Omicron. Each incremental wave of Covid-19 brought along incremental market fears that a surge in infections could derail the ongoing economic recovery. As Covid-19 infections peaked and trended lower, the underlying economic recovery returned to center stage and quickly became a tailwind for low valuations and cyclical portions of the marketplace.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Looking In On Lazydays Holdings

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is enjoying a record year, but its stock is down some 30% since mid-August, currently trading at a price-to-FY21E sales ratio of near .25. Some victories are merely defeat wearing the wrong clothing"― Kiersten White. Today we take an in-depth look at a company about a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aftermarket#Sonoma Pharmaceuticals#Snoa#Salus Medical#Endocyn#Anlicare International
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer CEO says an annual COVID-19 vaccine preferable to frequent boosters

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla thinks that an annual COVID-19 vaccine could be preferable over frequent booster shots in terms of public health. In an interview with Israel's N12 News on Saturday, Bourla was asked whether he sees regular periodic administration of booster vaccines every four to five months. "This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," he replied.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Alliance Data Systems: M&A And New Enhanced Digital Suite Justify Upside Potential In The Stock Price

Alliance Data Systems offers data-driven marketing as well as payment solutions for consumer-based industries. Alliance Data Systems (ADS) has plenty of cash to acquire new competitors to enhance its automated proprietary scoring technology. Recently, management launched the new Enhanced Digital Suite, which intends to capitalize on the growth of the e-commerce market. Under conservative assumptions of FCF growth, I obtained a target price of $161. I don't really see how the traders are currently selling shares at less than $71 per share. I am buying shares.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seeking Alpha

Outlook Therapeutics: Likely FDA Approval, Possible Buyout

Outlook's drug ONS-5010 has a unique value prop that will set it apart in the wet AMD landscape. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is a New Jersey-based clinical-stage pharma currently developing and planning to launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab product, LYTENAVA, conditional on FDA approval being received. LYTENAVA is first aimed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and will later also target diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

First Wave BioPharma down after secondary offering

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) falls 2.5% in after hours trading as the company files for secondary stock offering of 624,025 shares. The shares were issued to selling shareholders as part of AzurRx BioPharma's acquisition of First Wave Bio in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $229 million. Also, the company notes...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Idorsia: Heading Towards Profitability Faster Than Expected

Idorsia’s first product Daridorexant was approved by the FDA on January the 10th, 2022. Every biotechnology company has its moments of breakthrough where major goals are reached and substantial value for its investors is created. This is one of those moments for Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:IDRSF). The company is now turning from being a research and development company into a commercial company with its first product just approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its second product expected to be approved in Japan during Q1 2022. This year is fulfilled with potential positive catalysts for Idorsia, which have the potential to strike out risk factors and value the company at a higher price. I don’t consider only the potential of its now approved product, which is indeed a blockbuster candidate, but I will show how promising other products in the pipeline are and the potential impact they can have on Idorsia’s revenue and cash flow. Investors who want to take advantage of a company still valued at a price where the market is pondering more its risks than its opportunities, should consider a position in Idorsia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seagoing Shipping Rates And Port Activity

Shipping costs have exploded due to a complex list of factors that are unlikely to subside quickly. Over the past year, we’ve seen record-breaking queues of shipping containers outside major U.S ports and an unprecedented spike in shipping rates. Spot rates for transporting a 40-foot container from Asia to the U.S. are reported to have increased tenfold from a few years ago.¹
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Daktronics: Stable CFO And Potential Internationalization Make The Stock A Buy

Daktronics, Inc. presents itself as the world's industry leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, display systems, and screen video displays. With stable cash flow from operations, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is a leader in its industry. In my opinion, if the management opens new offices abroad, and signs more agreements with resellers, revenue would trend north. I am quite optimistic about the new automatization and improvement in the manufacturing processes announced recently. With a significant amount of cash to finance these initiatives, Daktronics appears somewhat undervalued. My DCF model indicated a target price close to $9.3, whereas the current market price is close to $4.1-$5.7. Thus, I am a buyer.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Abbott Laboratories: Shelter Your Capital With This SWAN Stock

Abbott Laboratories has a moat-worthy business and is set to benefit from demographic tailwinds. Speculative growth stocks have seen a sharp reversal in their pricing and valuation in recent weeks and days. This reversal has disproportionately affected tech stocks that are not yet profitable, and CNBC commentator Jim Cramer went as far as to advise investors to sell stocks in companies that don’t make money.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lumen: Massive Upside On Upcoming Transformation

Lumen Technologies is under contract to sell two big pieces of its business for combined gross proceeds of $10.2 billion. Lumen Technologies (LUMN), formerly known as CenturyLink, has struggled for years to maintain investors' confidence. The stock has lost two-thirds of its value over the past decade, including a 50% decline over the past five years. While some of that is attributable to the telecom company's high dividend, the stock is also down over 25% over the past 10 years on a total return basis.
SMALL BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

We Rate Splunk At Buy

Splunk fell off the wagon some months ago - the vertiginous stock price declines now hitting some software names are old news to this old lag. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal: Time To Buy The World-Leading Fintech

Slight adjustments to management guidance, in addition to a broader tech selloff in response to rising interest rates, have sent PayPal shares into a downward spiral in recent months. Short-term hiccups like this are inevitable and oftentimes present strategic buying opportunities for long-term investors. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe, boasts a 50% market share in the global payment processing software industry. Not only that, the company's fundamentals remain impressive, prompting me to believe its current underperformance is merely a window of opportunity to acquire shares at a cheaper price. Whether it's the company's recent partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or the recent acquisition of Paidy, a Japanese payments company, PayPal is involved in some exciting and innovative work. Combine that with strong financials and a shrinking valuation, and I would say today is an excellent time to purchase PayPal stock.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy