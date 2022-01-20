ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 01.20.22

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Welcome back to another episode of Hulu’s WWE Main Event. Last night my countdown of every match on 205 Live from 2021 was posted. Check it out here. Now, to Main Event. Let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. -Taped: Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tommaso...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results January 21, 2022: Rollins/Owens v Uso’s Main Event!

WWE SmackDown Results live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. WWE has announced that The Bloodline will acknowledge Roman Reigns’ record-setting Universal Championship reign as he surpasses Brock Lesnar’s 503-day reign. Naomi will get a rematch against SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, and Kofi Kingston will get a rematch against Madcap Moss.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

The feud of the year is certainly what WWE has been building in recent months between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and Universal Champion for well over 500 days, of Friday Night Smackdown. After his permanent return with WWE to Summerslam last year,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Seth Rollins And Kevin Owens Team Up, Aliyah Vs. Natalya Rematch, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at recent happenings between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We also see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacking Rollins on RAW. We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Akira Tozawa
Person
Byron Saxton
Person
The Miz
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Name-Drops Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Set For Top Match At WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and knocked out Rollins before he was about to get the win. Per the stipulation, The Usos are now banned from next Saturday’s Royal Rumble title match between Rollins and Reigns.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Amateur Wrestling#Wwe Main Event#Combat#Wwe Main Event Review#Hulu#Nxt Og
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/19 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Pete Dunne vs. T-Bar, Ciampa vs. Tozawa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Dunne and Ciampa return, swap opponents from last week. The wrestlers locked up and Ciampa applied a side headlock. Tozawa reversed into his own headlock, but Ciampa backed him into a corner and was granted freedom by the ref. Ciampa fired Tozawa into the opposite corner, but when Ciampa ran in, Tozawa lifted both boots into Ciampa’s chest. Tozawa hopped onto the middle rope and jumped at Ciampa, taking him down with a hurricanrana then following up with a quick drop kick. Tozawa ducked a clothesline, then missed a running high cross body when Ciampa dropped to the mat to dodge. Ciampa fired Tozawa off the ropes and blasted him in the ribs with a knee.
WWE
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After This Week’s Smackdown (Pics)

A six-man tag team match went down after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, the team of Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline in the post-show dark match. Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins which led to the pinfall:
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.21.22

Hey there people, time for another scintillating episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble looms large on the horizon, this isn’t the go home show but there is only one more episode before that event so expect a lot of advancement to those stories. We’ll get a celebration where the Bloodline acknowledges the record setting title run of Universal champion Roman Reigns, so expect Seth Rollins to do his usual schtick around that. There will also be a rematch between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss, so I expect more poop jokes. Sami Zayn will still exist, and there’s a better than average chance that Charlotte Flair takes up a ton of air time. Alright, that’s enough of me bringing down the mood so let’s get into the action.
WWE
FOX Sports

SmackDown review, recap: Seth Rollins stands out

Royal Rumble is inching closer – and this week’s SmackDown main event directly affected one of the show's marquee matches. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows" of SmackDown, according to yours truly, for an episode that featured The Usos versus Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens:. Charlotte Flair...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Main Event Results (1/19): Tommaso Ciampa & Pete Dunne In Action Again

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Tommaso Ciampa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance. Akira Tozawa vs. Tommaso Ciampa. They lock up. Ciampa locks in a headlock on Tozawa reverses...
WWE
FanSided

Top 3 things that went wrong on the Jan. 21 episode of SmackDown

Going by last night’s Daily DDT Twitter poll, plenty of viewers (albeit with a small sample size of 43 votes) enjoyed this week’s episode of SmackDown. This lends itself to the idea that if you’re going to spend your Friday evening watching this show, you’re going to be more inclined to enjoy it.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Changed Finish For A Match And Let Former WWE Champion Beat Him

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
WWE
Popculture

AEW Fans React to Jon Moxley's New Look After Returning From Rehab

Jon Moxley made his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday night after being in an alcoholic treatment program for a few months. He led off AEW Dynamite and started his promo by calling out a heckler. Moxley then talked about his battle with alcohol and how he will continue to fight.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy