Free People on Sale! We Found This Cozy Cowl Neck Top for 42% Off at Nordstrom

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every boho babe knows that Free People has that effortless and carefree aesthetic nailed down. When we want to embody that effortless energy, Free People is one of our first shopping stops. If we could buy their entire stock and fill our closets with their gorgeous items, we obviously would! The only thing that’s stopping Us? That would have to be the budgets we’re working with.

Free People’s prices aren’t over-the-top expensive, but they’re not completely affordable for every shopper. Luckily, a way to get around that is by checking out what Nordstrom has in stock. You can score amazing prices on staple Free People pieces, and this latest top available now is no exception.

Get the Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt (originally $78) on sale for just $45 at Nordstrom!

This extra long and lightweight cowl neck top was made for casual nights and weekends. It has an exaggerated fit and a unique design that’s synonymous with the luxe label. From the front, this shirt appears to be somewhat simple — but when you look at the back, you’re in for a true treat!

The two sides of fabric layer on top of one another at the top of the neckline and open up in a curtain-like fashion. This style makes this top even more flowy and loose, plus it can give you a little peekaboo moment depending on how you style it.

Get the Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt (originally $78) on sale for just $45 at Nordstrom!

The flowy fit of this top is balanced out by the tight long sleeves that remain fitted from the top of the shoulder to the wrists. If this top had loose sleeves that matched the bodice, it wouldn’t look as captivating. This is a design touch that’s true to Free People’s elevated approach!

At the moment, this top is available in four shades and every size is in stock — but that could definitely change in a matter of minutes. When a top from Free People that’s as cozy and comfy as this one is concerned, we expect them to sell out pretty quickly. Shoppers already have their eye on this top, so if you want to snag this marked-down price, head over to Nordstrom and see what the fabulous fuss is all about!

See it: Get the Free People Juicy Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Shirt (originally $78) on sale for just $45 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Free People and shop all of the latest women’s markdowns at Nordstrom here!

