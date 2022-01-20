Vinovest Opens Diversified Wine Fund to Advisors

Investing professionals seeking an alternative asset with low volatility, uncorrelated to inflation can achieve enhanced diversification with fine wine. LOS ANGELES, CA — January 20th, 2022 — Vinovest, a digital platform democratizing access to the previously exclusive world of fine wine investing, introduces a new partnership opportunity for registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices and institutional investors to gain exposure to fine wine investments via actively-managed wine funds. Through Vinovest’s globally-diversified flagship fund or bespoke funds designed specifically around dedicated a time horizon and ESG/SRI preferences, investing professionals can diversify their portfolios with fine wine, an alternative asset class that has experienced 13.6% annualized returns over the past 15 years. The new offering is led by Vinovest Capital, LLC, the investing professional-focused arm of the fine wine investing platform.
