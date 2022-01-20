ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinovest Opens Diversified Wine Fund to Advisors

By Diana Britton
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinovest, a digital platform for investing in fine wine, has launched a fund for registered investment advisors, broker/dealers, family offices and institutional investors. Advisors and their clients can get access to fine wine through Vinovest’s flagship fund, an actively-managed and diversified strategy benchmarked to the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 index, or...

www.wealthmanagement.com

