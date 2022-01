The Arizona Cardinals should look to hire an offensive coordinator to help take some of the pressure off of Kliff Kingsbury. When the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury back in January of 2019, the offensive guru had never coached in the NFL at any level. Even more surprising was the fact that the club’s front office was putting their faith in an individual who had compiled a losing record in his six seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech University.

