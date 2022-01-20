ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Volunteers needed at humane society

By Brandon Jaces
 2 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you like working with animals like cats, and dogs? The Columbiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers.

They need people to help walk dogs, feed the animals, and socialize them.

The county humane agency has seen an increase in cases lately. That means more rescued animals, so an extra set of hands goes a long way for the animals and the volunteer.

“Sometimes it helps people going through something to come in and walk the dogs or play with the kitties, and they really appreciate it. That’s a big thing. The animals appreciate volunteers,” said Kaity Clark, manager.

You can find the application to volunteer on the Columbiana County Humane Society’s website underneath the “volunteer” tab.

