Killer Kross On What To Expect From His Post-WWE Character, When He’ll Announce Bookings

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Kross has weighed in on what fans can expect from his character following his WWE release and when they might hear more about his next appearance. Kross, who was released from WWE in early November, discussed his next steps on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per...

