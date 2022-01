Wisconsin Supreme Court hears 6 hours of arguments in redistricting case. The state Supreme Court heard six hours of arguments Wednesday as it weighed a redistricting case that will likely decide how much of an advantage Republicans have in legislative and congressional races for the next decade. The justices issued an initial 4-3 decision in November that said they would make as few changes to the existing maps as possible. That was a victory for Republicans because the current maps — drawn in 2011 when they controlled all of state government — greatly favor their party.

