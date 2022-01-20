ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Two Students From New England Advance To Finals Of Regeneron Competition

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWMAX_0drMHqxQ00
Area residents have been named as finalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. Photo Credit: Society for Science

A pair of school students in New England were among 40 nationally that were chosen as finalists in the prestigious 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS).

This year, approximately 1,800 students entered the Regeneron STS, where they “submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study.”

The organization said that the search is “unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and globally, Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists.”

Judges narrowed the field to just 300 semifinalists, based on their research skills, commitment to education, innovative thinking, and prospects as a scientist. Now they are down to 40 finalists, including two from Westchester.

More than a dozen students in the region had been named semifinalists by Regeneron.

Officials noted that program alumni include "recipients of the world's most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, as well as the founders of many important science-based companies, including Regeneron."

This year's local Regeneron scholar finalists and their research projects include:

  • Zoe Xi, Boston University Academy in Massachusetts: "Approximation Algorithms for Dynamic Time Warping on Run-Length Encoded Strings;"
  • Neil Chowdhury, Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire: "Modeling the Effect of Histone Methylation on Chromosomal Organization in Colon Cancer Cells."

There were no finalists selected from Connecticut.The finalists already received $2,000 for their schools by being named semifinalists. The finalists will head to Washington, D.C. in March for their final judgment. The finalists will be awarded at least $25,000 and the top 10 will earn between $40,000 and $250,000.

According to the judges, in 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, increasing the overall awards distribution to better reward the best and brightest young minds.

Students typically spend weeks or months working closely with adult faculty members independently.

Finalists' projects span a diversity of STEM-related topics including targeting cancer via signaling pathways, developing a mobile application for stroke diagnosis using deep learning and computer vision, and identifying an improved method for trace level arsenic quantification in water.

“We are excited to welcome an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists and continue our tradition of supporting the next generation of scientific leaders," George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, and a 1976 Science Talent Search finalist and winner said. "Competing in the Science Talent Search was life-changing for me, and helped give me the inspiration and confidence to devote myself to a life of using science to help fight disease.

"We look forward to seeing how this year's finalists, with their demonstrated perseverance and creativity, continue to harness the power of science to address the many challenges facing society, and improve the lives of people around the world."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
greenwichfreepress.com

GHS Students Top Scientists in Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022

Three Greenwich High School students are included among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each. The students were selected from...
GREENWICH, CT
portwashington-news.com

Strides In Science: Three Schreiber High School students recognized as Regeneron semifinalists

The proof is in the science and three student-scientists from the Port Washington School District are making major strides and adding to the tradition of Port pride with their contributions to science. Congratulations to Schreiber High School students Jacqueline Atchley, Abraham Franchetti and Alexandra Vesselinov for being named Regeneron semi-finalists.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#New England#Phillips Exeter Academy#Boston University Academy
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in New York

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES
earlham.edu

Earlham students advance to semi-final round of John R. Lewis Racial Justice Case Competition

A team from Earlham College has been selected to compete in the semi-finals of the 2022 John R. Lewis Racial Justice Case Competition hosted by Emory University. Composed of students representing five countries, the team has been challenged by UPS, the multinational shipping corporation, to develop solutions for the company’s supply chain issues . They will make a virtual presentation in front of a panel of judges on Thursday, Jan. 20, and vie for one of four spots in the competition’s final round.
RICHMOND, IN
Lohud | The Journal News

Irvington and Ossining students named among Regeneron finalists

Two Westchester students are among 40 national finalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. Brooke Dunefsky of Irvington High School and Nyasha Nyoni of Ossining High School will get to participate in a finals competition from March 9-16, with more than $1.8 million in awards. Finalists were announced today. All finalists are awarded at least $25,000, with the top...
IRVINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize 2,162 Heroin Folds, Coke, Xanax, Loaded Gun From Accused Dealer, 23

Paterson police detectives nabbed a 23-year-old drug dealer with 2,162 heroin folds, cocaine, Xanax, Percocet and a loaded handgun, authorities said. Detectives also seized more than $1,100 in drug cash when they raided the second-floor Madison Avenue apartment of Justin Velez off Market Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suburban Philly Woman Gave Victim Fentanyl That Caused OD Death: DA

A 25-year-old woman from suburban Philadelphia was charged with providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of a 30-year-old man, authorities said. Mackenzie Sarah Allen, of Glenolden, gave the victim wax paper marked “Lamborghini” that contained fentanyl the day before he died in May 2021, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
GLENOLDEN, PA
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Food Product

A frozen macaroni and cheese product is being recalled across the country due to undeclared allergens. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Amy’s Kitchen has initiated a recall of a specific lot of its “Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze” due to the potential of trace amounts of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Teachers Rally For 3 Students Whose Dad Was Struck, Killed By Car In Union County

A man was struck dead on his way to a laundromat, now three teachers are helping the family who suffered a tragic loss. Rosauro Herrera was hit by a vehicle on South Avenue at Atlantic Street Saturday morning, Tap Into Plainfield reports citing the acting police director Captain David Guarino. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the outlet.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flamboyantly Dressed Burglar Robs Home In Montgomery County: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar in Montgomery County dressed in bright orange and red. Police responded to the 2300 block of Plyers Mill Road, in Silver Spring for the report of a residential burglary on Dec. 29, 2021. The investigation by detectives determined that an unknown male entered the open garage of a residence and stole an electric bicycle, according to Montgomery County Police. The suspect then fled the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy