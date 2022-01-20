ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No More Stolen Election Talk’: New Texts Show Sean Hannity Was Desperate to Keep Trump Quiet After Jan. 6

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released more communications between White House staff and outside figures before, during, and after the deadly Capitol insurrection.

In its letter requesting the voluntary cooperation of Ivanka Trump, the committee included new texts from Sean Hannity , adding another dimension to what has already been revealed about how freaked out the Fox News host was in the aftermath of the attack. Specifically, Hannity was worried Trump could get himself impeached if he kept braying about the election being stolen. In a text to then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Fox News host offered a five-point plan.

“1 – No more stolen election talk,” part of it reads. “2 – Yes, impeachment and 25 th amendment are real, and many people will quit….”

McEnany agreed with these suggestions, according to the committee’s letter, as well as with Hannity’s specific recommendation that the president be kept away from certain people. “…Key now. No more crazy people,” he stressed.

Hannity did not, however, seem to have any qualms with pushing the Big Lie on his show. On the night he sent the texts, Hannity did not push back when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), asserted that Trump “won this election in a landslide.” In fact, Hannity said that state legislatures “need to get working now” to fix the voting and election certification process.

The Jan. 6 committee has honed in on Hannity’s communications as evidence that he may “have detailed knowledge regarding President Trump’s state of mind” throughout the insurrection. As committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) explained in an MSNBC appearance earlier this month, Hannity “was more than a Fox host — he was also a confidante, adviser [and] campaigner” for Trump. Hannity’s Jan. 10 message to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” he wrote. “He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”

Hannity was one of several Fox News personalities whose advice found an eager listener in Trump. It was reported earlier this month that the president would even dial Hannity into Oval Office staff meetings. Now that the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s claim of executive privilege regarding the withholding of documents sought by the Jan. 6 committee, more information about Hannity’s off-air maneuverings could come to light soon.

Rolling Stone

Trump Tried (and Failed) to Block Jan. 6 Committee From Obtaining Draft Executive Order About Seizing Voting Machines

The Jan. 6 committee has obtained a never-issued executive order from former President Donald Trump ordering the seizure of voting machines after the 2020 election, as well as a never-read speech on “national healing” dated 24 hours after the attack on the Capitol, Politico reported on Friday. Sidney Powell — the conspiracy theorist and former Trump lawyer who was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this week — had urged the former president to seize voting machines and appoint a special counsel to investigate the election during a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office. The text of the executive order, dated...
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Have a Talk With Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, you’re next. The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday requested the the former president’s daughter voluntarily provide information to aid their inquiry into the attack on the Capitol and the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The panel noted that Ivanka has knowledge of her father’s efforts to overturn the election results, particularly how he tried to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of the election results on Jan. 6. “As January 6th approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade Vice President Pence to participate in his plan,” Chairman Bennie Thompson...
Rolling Stone

‘Sean Thinks We Should Do This’: Insiders Reveal How Trump Relied on Hannity, Ingraham, and Other Fox News Luminaries

Fox News hosts were more influential in the White House than previously known, often acting as shadow advisors to the president in private phone calls. According to a Washington Post report, former President Donald Trump would frequently speak with Fox anchors like Sean Hannity or Judge Jeanine Pirro, who had a direct phone number to reach him in the White House residence, and then pass their recommendations on to his staff. “There were times the president would come down the next morning and say, ‘Well, Sean thinks we should do this,’ or, ‘Judge Jeanine thinks we should do this,’ ” Grisham,...
mediaite.com

CNN’s Stelter and Acosta Bash Hannity Over Jan. 6 Texts: ‘If I Were a Sean Hannity Fan Club Member, I’d Want My Money Back’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter took a swing at Fox News host Sean Hannity on Saturday, accusing him of saying different things about Jan. 6 in private versus on-air. The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 released more text messages between Hannity and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in which he wrote “no more stolen election talk” as part of a five-point plan for dealing with former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6.
