Homeless Man Gets Up To 40 Years State Prison For Shooting At Trailer Park: Bucks DA

Thomas Zorrer Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A homeless man who shot another man who had given him shelter at a Morrisville trailer park has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in Pennsylvania State Prison, authorities said.

Thomas Zorrer, 39, was convicted on all counts against him by a Bucks County jury in December, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to an attempted homicide charge, Zorrer was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of felon not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime, the DA's office said.

Before he was sentenced on Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber played a series of prison phone calls where Zorrer allegedly threatened the victim, his ex-girlfriend and prosecutors and detectives involved in the case.

The calls spanned April 2019, two months after the shooting, until late December 2021, after Zorrer had been convicted.

Common Pleas Judge Brian T. McGuffin pointed to Zorrer’s “constant disrespect for authority, his egregious conduct, and his wanton disregard.”

“I mean you can’t be good in jail; how will I be confident you will be good if you get out,” McGuffin said before handing down the state prison sentence.

McGuffin also ordered Zorrer to have no contact with the victim or his ex-girlfriend.

At the time of the shooting, Zorrer was homeless, but the victim allowed him and Zorrer’s girlfriend to live in the victim’s home at the Bel Aire Trailer Park in Morrisville.

On the morning of Feb. 21. 2019, Zorrer and his girlfriend were having an argument and the victim allegedly told them they had to go.

During a fight, Zorrer allegedly pistol-whipped the victim and fired a 9-mm handgun at him, the DA said. The bullet struck the victim’s ear. The victim testified during the trial in December that he still has hearing problems as a result of the shooting.

Zorrer fled the home after the shooting but was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police in Penndel Borough.

As a convicted felon, Zorrer is by law forbidden to possess a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.