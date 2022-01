A timeline of how we arrived at Thursday’s news that the Rays won’t be sharing a season with Montreal, and the stadium talks left in the dust along the way:. October 2005: Stuart Sternberg, who bought into the franchise in 2004, takes over as the Rays point person. He addresses the stadium issue in his first days on the job, and says he envisions a day when the team and the community partner together to build a new stadium. “Even if we pay for the whole thing, it will be cooperative,” he said. “But I don’t anticipate us having the ability to ever pay for an entire stadium.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO