Dave Wannstedt would be shocked if Bears became a 'real player' for Jim Harbaugh

(670 The Score) Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt knows Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh well and remains in regular contact with him.

As the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, Wannstedt doesn’t have certainty or inside information that he can reveal on what lies ahead in Harbaugh’s future, but Wannstedt doesn’t believe it will involve the Chicago Bears, who are continuing their search for a new general manager and head coach.

“I would be shocked at this point if the Bears became a real player in this with Jim Harbaugh,” Wannstedt said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Thursday afternoon.

As of the end of last week, Harbaugh and the Bears hadn’t had contact, Wannstedt said to his knowledge. Wannstedt also doesn’t believe Harbaugh can be lured away from Michigan simply with massive contract.

“I don’t think that’s a factor, I really don’t,” Wannstedt said.

In recent days, speculation has grown that Harbaugh could leave Michigan for the Raiders.

