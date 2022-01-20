ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Plays With Patterns in a Colorful Outfit and Blue Pointy Pumps for 'Germany's Next Topmodel'

By Jacorey Moon
 2 days ago
Heidi Klum made a bold statement with her latest colorful outfit.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge posted a photo on Instagram today that showed the model in an effervescent look suitable for the fashion darling. For the ensemble, Klum donned a multicolored and patterned set that featured a flowy top and matching, slouchy pants. She accessorized with a black ring and her signature chic bang hairstyle.

When it came down to the shoes, Klum opted for a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps that unified her vibe with a bright pop of color. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and incorporated a suede fabric.

Klum has a modern and trendy clothing taste that allows her to wear garments that provide her with versatility and creativity. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her donning pieces like flowy tailoring, slinky dresses, structured separates, cozy loungewear , and printed separates. On the footwear front, she slips her feet in sandals, boots, pumps and sneakers .

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has, of course, made a name for herself within the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret over the years. Klum was also an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and hosted the label’s famous fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Flip through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.

Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Heidi Klum Says It Wasn’t ‘Easy’ for Husband Tom Kaulitz to Gain 4 Kids ‘All of a Sudden’

A doting stepdad! Tom Kaulitz gained four children when he married Heidi Klum in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting skills. “He’s amazing,” the former Project Runway host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her “Chai Tea With Heidi” dance track with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Cardi B Srikes a Pose with Daughter Kulture in Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

Cardi B and her daughter with Offset, Kulture Cephus, posed for a picture on the rapper’s story posted to Instagram yesterday. The performer and mom-of-one smiled for the camera in front of a full-length mirror, holding her daughter’s hand. The two were dressed warmly, showing off their looks for the day before heading out the door. Cardi B wore a black turtleneck for an added layer of warmth and a pair of black leggings. For outerwear, the rapper opted for a Gucci x The North Face jacket in green. The quilted puffer featured the famous Gucci monogram with a high, black...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates This Oversized Suit With Pink Pointed-Toe Pumps For ‘Good Morning America’

Tracee Ellis Ross is refreshing in her latest vibrant look. The “Girlfriends” star posted a photo of the outfit that she wore to “Good Morning America” to promote the final season of “Black-ish” yesterday, explaining how the moment came about. “Virtual press, shmurtual press. Idc I’m still getting these looks in 😂 Between 5-6am this morning my glam team decided to do a full look change,” Ross said. “And by glam team, I mean me 🙋🏾‍♀️this was me for @goodmorningamerica…it was real early for all this commotion #bottegaveneta #blackish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

