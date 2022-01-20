Heidi Klum Plays With Patterns in a Colorful Outfit and Blue Pointy Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

Heidi Klum made a bold statement with her latest colorful outfit.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge posted a photo on Instagram today that showed the model in an effervescent look suitable for the fashion darling. For the ensemble, Klum donned a multicolored and patterned set that featured a flowy top and matching, slouchy pants. She accessorized with a black ring and her signature chic bang hairstyle.

When it came down to the shoes, Klum opted for a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps that unified her vibe with a bright pop of color. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and incorporated a suede fabric.

Klum has a modern and trendy clothing taste that allows her to wear garments that provide her with versatility and creativity. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her donning pieces like flowy tailoring, slinky dresses, structured separates, cozy loungewear , and printed separates. On the footwear front, she slips her feet in sandals, boots, pumps and sneakers .

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has, of course, made a name for herself within the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret over the years. Klum was also an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and hosted the label’s famous fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

