ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Snapchat fights drug dealing on app amid surge in youth overdose deaths

By Kari Paul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idcTI_0drMHErA00
‘Our position on this has always been clear: we have absolutely zero tolerance for drug dealing on Snapchat,’ the company said.

Snapchat has announced new efforts to combat drug dealing on the platform, changes that come as drug-related deaths among US high school and college-aged youth are exploding.

The company said it has improved automated drug detection systems, enhanced partnerships with law enforcement, and launched a new portal educating users on the dangers of drugs.

“Our position on this has always been clear: we have absolutely zero tolerance for drug dealing on Snapchat,” the company said in a blog post announcing the move this week. “We have a unique opportunity to use our voice, technology and resources to help address this scourge, which threatens the lives of our community members.”

The new steps come after the CDC warned in late 2021 of a major spike of drug overdoses driven by fentanyl, with young people being the most impacted. The cheap, synthetic opioid is up to 100 times more potent than heroin and is often mixed into counterfeit pills that young people buy on social media, mistaking them for pharmaceutical drugs.

Fentanyl fatalities rose to more than 93,000 in 2020, a 32% increase from 2019. According to a recent Guardian analysis of federal data, youth under 24 have been the hardest hit, with drug deaths up by 50% in that age group.

“Every drug you try now is a game of Russian roulette,” Shabbir Safdar, director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, a non-profit fighting pharmaceutical counterfeits, previously told the Guardian.

Pills labelled as Oxycontin, Percocet, Xanax or Adderall are readily available on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and Craigslist, studies have shown. A recent report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) found that Instagram offers an instant “drug pipeline” for kids that enabled them to find drugs with just a few clicks.

Snapchat said it increased its proactive detection of drug sales by 390% in the past year, increasing them by 50% in the last quarter alone. It added that when its systems detect drug dealing activity, the account is promptly banned and the creator blocked from creating new accounts on Snapchat.

The company said it has increased collaborations with law enforcement and improved response times to law enforcement inquiries by 85% over the past year.

In its blog post, Snapchat said it is working with experts to continually update the list of slang and drug-related terms blocked from search results on Snapchat.

Other platforms should also take measures to put a stop to the massive rise in online drug dealing, said Christine Elgersma, a senior editor at children’s safety non-profit Common Sense Media.

“This is not just a Snapchat problem,” she said.

Indeed, Instagram executive Adam Mosseri faced questions about the issue in a 2021 congressional hearing.

“Why are children’s accounts even allowed to search for drug content to begin with, much less allowed to do so in a way that leads them to a drug dealer in two clicks?” asked the Republican senator Mike Lee of Utah.

“Accounts selling drugs or any other regulated goods are not allowed on the platform,” said Mosseri. Instagram has previously said it uses technology to proactively take down a huge number of drug-related posts.

Parents of children who died of fentanyl overdoses previously shared with the Guardian screenshots of Snapchat accounts selling pills. One woman, Perla Mendoza, said her 20-year-old son died in September 2020 after buying fake Xanax.

“It was one deadly pill that was strong enough to kill four adults,” said Mendoza, who hopes that other parents will get a chance to warn their children before it’s too late. “I feel like a lot of parents are like: ‘My kids aren’t into that.’ Well, neither was mine,” she said. “But that’s what kids are getting.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Photocopying prisoners' mail 'leads to cut in drug overdoses'

Photocopying mail sent to prisoners has more than halved the number of drug overdoses behind bars, according to the Scottish government. The Scottish Prison Service introduced the measure in December following a rise in drug-related emergencies. Officials say the most common way to smuggle psychoactive substances into jails is by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
AOL Corp

Snapchat makes it harder for kids to buy drugs

Snapchat’s parent company announced Tuesday that it was taking more steps to curb drug dealing on the app, including making it harder for users to find the accounts of minors under age 17. It is making the change as drug overdoses are spiking across the U.S., partly because of the proliferation of the potent opioid fentanyl.
CELL PHONES
myklgr.com

SW MN Overdose Deaths Double, Drug Seizure Amounts Increase in Last Two Years

Drug overdose deaths doubled locally in 2021, while drug seizure amounts also increased compared to 2020. The Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force, which covers the counties of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan, and Martin, released the data this week. There were 12 overdose deaths investigations in 2021, according to the MVDTF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Cdc#Russian#Pills#Adderall#Ttp
westernslopenow.com

Snapchat to crackdown on illicit drug sales

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fentanyl related deaths have continued to increase on the Western Slope and nationwide. Snapchat; a social media platform, has taken a major leap to curb the selling of illicit drugs on the app. In October, 2021 it was found that Snapchat was linked to...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

How Snapchat Is Using AI And Machine Learning To Thwart Drug Deals

Snapchat is taking a proactive approach in fighting drug deals taking place on its social media platform. The company shared an update concerning its most recent efforts to halt the push to sell drugs through connections on its app. Snapchat typically makes the news when the social media platform goes...
CELL PHONES
wabi.tv

Drug overdose deaths increase by more than 20% in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Maine increased by nearly a quarter in 2021. The Portland Press Herald reports an estimated 636 people died of overdoses last year, up 23% from the previous year. Researchers informed Maine lawmakers this week that the growing number of...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
cbslocal.com

Fentanyl Related Overdoses And Deaths Are On The Rise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fentanyl-related deaths have been increasing in California, according to data gathered by the state. During the second quarter of 2021, when the most recent data was reported, the annualized quarterly rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Calfornia rose to a record of 12.5 or 1,251 per 100,000 residents, according to the California Department of Public Health.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Loved ones, advocates rally against illicit drug sales on Snapchat

Demonstrators met in Santa Monica Friday to rally against the sale of illicit drugs on Snapchat. The loved ones and advocates marched to Snapchat’s headquarters to demand tougher restrictions on the popular social media app following fatal overdoses from powerful opioid fentanyl. Snapchat recently announced efforts to enhance safety on the platform, but Amy Neville, […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Birmingham drug dealer who ran county lines network jailed

A dealer has been jailed for operating a county lines network supplying drugs in Birmingham and Warwickshire. West Midlands Police said Aaqib Ali was the "key player" in supplying cocaine and heroin. The 29-year-old was sentenced to 10 years at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 December, after admitting two charges...
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

The popular platform Snapchat is taking steps to prevent people from obtaining counterfeit drugs through its app. NBC’s Kate Snow talks with Jacqueline Beauchere, the company’s global head of platform safety, to talk about efforts to stop drug dealers from operating on the app and the new parental tools they're implementing that could help prevent children from getting their hands on drugs.Jan. 19, 2022.
CELL PHONES
beckershospitalreview.com

Opioid overdose deaths surge among older adults, study shows

The opioid epidemic has not spared older Americans, as overdose deaths among Americans ages 55 and older have steadily increased from 1999-2019, according to a study published Jan. 11 in JAMA Network Open. The study examined opioid overdose deaths among Americans ages 55 and older that occurred between Jan. 1,...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

124K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy