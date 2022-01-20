ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Star Course to bring rapper bbno$ to Foellinger Auditorium

By Sean Wilkinson
smilepolitely.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Illinois' student concert committee Star Course has announced their newest concert — bbno$. He will be performing on Saturday, February 5th at 7 p.m. at...

www.smilepolitely.com

