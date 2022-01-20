Star Course to bring rapper bbno$ to Foellinger Auditorium

UPDATED: Due to overwhelming demand, Las Vegas’ stacked When We Were Young festival has now added a third date on Saturday, Oct. 29. The third date will feature the same lineup as the first two days, Oct. 22 and 23, except that Alex G will replace Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing. The first two dates have both sold out. Led by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, the emo and pop-punk festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Recalling the heyday of Warped Tour, the lineup also features Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO