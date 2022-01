Gaon has released its weekly chart rankings for the week of January 9 to January 15. ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER” topped the album chart for the week of January 9 to 15. With the exception of the “2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS” special album, which shot back up the chart this week to take the No. 2 spot, all the top five entries are new. WEi’s Kim Yo Han’s mini album “Illusion” placed third, followed by MIRAE’s “Marvelous” at No. 4 and OnlyOneOf’s “Instinct Part. 2” at No. 5.

