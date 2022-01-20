ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What schools are growing in Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZaL0_0drMF4l300

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Education released the latest enrollment data Thursday, showing a slight increase across Indiana schools. However, Indiana schools have yet to return to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.

The data shows 1.120.077 students are currently enrolled in Indiana schools for the 2021-2022 school year. While this is an increase from 2020-2021 school year, it is not back to the pre-pandemic enrollment numbers.

Omicron variant impacts school districts, as students return to classes in 2022

“I think that we’re still in a very challenging time for Indiana schools,” said Holly Lawson with the Indiana Department of Education. “You visit Indiana at any school in the state, and we’re definitely not back to normal yet.”

Indiana lawmakers advance bill requiring public comment to be heard at school board meetings

However, the department is encouraged by an increase in Kindergarten enrollment. For the 2021-2022 school year, 83,209 children were enrolled in Kindergarten. This is roughly a 5% increase in enrollment from the 2020-2021 school year and about 1% more students than were enrolled during the 2018-2019 school year.

“Families are enrolling their kids in school for the first time largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lawson. “So we’re really optimistic with the increased enrollment in Indiana schools that more kids are getting enrolled, more kids are back in school and more kids are learning.”

You can see how your child’s school is doing in the chart below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Seed money for landing sporting events advances to Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — When the final books are balanced in the next sixty days, it’s estimated that Georgia and Alabama fans and college football followers will have left behind an estimated $150 million economic impact on Central Indiana as a result of this month’s College Football Playoffs Championship game. Not bad for a cold weekend in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

HSE superintendent asks parents to apply and fill in as substitute teachers

FISHERS — As COVID-19 infects schools like never before, administrators are doing everything they can to keep learning in-person. Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes put out a video message to parents, in part, asking them to get certifedf and help fill in as substitute teachers. A school spokesperson said Dr. Stokes has made […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Proposal to stop puppy mill sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bipartisan bill in the state house aims to curb puppy mills while helping animal rescue services in the process. House Bill 1160 will bar pet stores from selling dogs or cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue facility. The bill was authored by Democratic State Representative Chris Campbell and […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Pike Twp. schools on remote learning due to driver illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township had to switch to remote learning Friday after several bus drivers reported illness. It is unclear if the illnesses are COVID-related. The district tweeted the announcement around 5:45 a.m. According to the district, live instruction will be provided through Zoom and assignments can be accessed via Canvas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana again nears record hospitalizations, reports 137 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is approaching a record level of hospitalizations as the omicron surge continues across the state. The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,506 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 137 additional deaths and 16,539 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30.1% with […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School Districts#Omicron#Fox 59
FOX59

Snow accumulated in Indianapolis 15 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day 15 years ago, we picked up over 3″ of snow across central Indiana! Record high: 68° set back in 1906 Record low: -21° set back in 1984 Precipitation: 2.25″ set back in 1959 Snowfall: 3.5″ set back in 2007 Back in 1983, 0.25″-0.5″ of ice accumulated across southern portions of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Organization raises money for Noblesville toddler in need of transplant

NOBLESVILLE — Local Children’s Organ Transplant Association volunteers are working to raise money to help a Noblesville 2-year-old who needs a life-saving kidney transplant.  Jackson, or Jax for short, is Matt and Katie Sutton’s third child. So, on top of taking care of their other two and seeing to his daily health care needs, they say this […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

SILVER ALERT declared for missing Muncie teen

MUNCIE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was declared for a missing 16-year-old out of Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, Haylee Cummings was last seen on Wednesday, January 19 at 7:15 am. Authorities describe Cummings as white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes with brown […]
FOX59

Indianapolis Home Show returns for 100th year

The Indianapolis Home Show is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The home show is returning for their 100th year, and they’re going big!  You can tour the Fischer Homes’ “Build Centerpiece Home,” meet HGTV stars, go shopping at the marketplace and talk with contractors about designing your own home. Midwest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy snowfall record for January 22 goes back 100+ years

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1915, it snowed 6.8″ on this date. That record still stands! Record high: 64° set back in 1964 Record low: -17° set back in 1936 Precipitation: 1.87″ set back in 1999 Snowfall: 6.8″ set back in 1915 Along with snow records, severe weather also happens during January. Back in 1999, an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy