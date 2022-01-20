ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery

By John Reid Blackwell
Richmond.com
 2 days ago

The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its name and removing a stereotypical image of a Native American from its product packaging. Red Man chewing tobacco, which has been sold in...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

RCN changing its name

The RCN cable company is changing its name to Astound Broadband as part of a broader effort to unify all the regional brands that are currently under the same Astound corporate umbrella. Princeton, N.J.-based Astound announced on Wednesday that its various regional providers — such as RCN, Grande, and Wave — would adopt Astound Broadband as their name. The company plans to hold onto the RCN brand, at least for now, by using the “powered by RCN” tagline in RCN service areas. In Greater Boston, RCN has roughly 29,000 cable TV subscribers across at least 20 municipalities, per state data, but that number does not include Internet and phone users who are not getting TV service through RCN. Taken together, the various Astound brands form the sixth largest US Internet and TV operator. The company’s business-to-business operations will collectively be known as Astound Business Solutions, across its geographic footprint. Infrastructure investment firm Stonepeak acquired the various Astound operations last year from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management, in a deal worth about $8 billion. — JON CHESTO.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Where People from Alaska Are Moving to the Most

World Population Review ranks Alaska as the coldest place to live in the U.S. The Last Frontier State averages a temperature of 26.6° F. Yet during the winter months, the temperatures drop as low as -30° F. For some the natural beauty of the state compensates for its freezing climate. Others, though, would rather ditch […]
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Luckiest – and Unluckiest – States

Is there a correlation between the state where you live and how lucky you are? It might. It might seem that way. Your chances of dying in a car crash or other accident; your employment and financial status; your lifespan; and even your chances of winning a lottery — which might be considered the ultimate […]
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Red Man#Tobacco Companies#Native Americans#A Native American#Swedish Match Ab#North American#The Pinkerton Tobacco Co#Pinkerton Then
WSAV News 3

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Athens Banner-Herald

Enjoying a Coke in the iconic contour bottle was a highlight of the holidays

Owing to the generosity of one Fred Butler, the Coca-Cola impresario in my neighborhood, I got to enjoy the six-and-one-half-ounce Coke in the traditional contour bottle at Christmas. It made my holidays. I drank the “contour” Coke for lunch and supper with whatever was on the home-front menu. However, as much as I enjoy Coca-Cola, it is not the best drink accompaniment for eggs and bacon. ...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Herald-Times

Letter: Schools should teach true U.S. history

I support teaching critical race theory in all public schools in Indiana. I disagree with legislators who are opposed to teaching critical race theory in the classroom. We need to teach the full history of the United States. Currently, history that is being taught in the classroom is whitewashed and romanticized. I think it is time for all public school students to learn about the real history of the United States and how it was settled and founded.
INDIANA STATE
The Daily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Taking small steps to health and wealth in 2022

The new year sometimes have people thinking about goals or resolutions. Seventy-five percent of Americans make resolutions; about 46% of those concern health and 34% concern money. And yet, 80% of those resolutions are abandoned by the end of January, said Cindy Clampet, retired family resource management specialist for Oklahoma State University Extension.
HEALTH
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy