Newport, WA

Victim in Newport hit-and-run identified, no suspect in custody

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago
NEWPORT, Wash. — The victim in Monday’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified as 33-year-old Shileen L. Poitra of Spokane.

Poitra was walking on Highway 2 outside of Newport Elementary Monday night when she was hit by a car.

The Washington State Patrol has impounded the car, but no arrest has been made. The car was found near the scene of the crime on Tuesday.

Troopers believe the car hit Poitra, stopped in a snowbank near the road, backed up and then drove away.

On Tuesday, WSP said the car’s owner was cooperating in their investigation.

