An evening of Stephen Sondheim music set Feb. 3

Free streaming on YouTube @sigtheatre 72 hours only Friday, January 14 at 5PM through Monday, January 17 at 5PM. Arlington, VA – Signature Theatre is thrilled to announce that special arrangements have been made to stream Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim for free for a limited 72-hour period. Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim was filmed at a live concert on Monday, December 13, 2021, when audiences gathered in Signature’s MAX Theatre to hear artists who appeared in Signature’s past productions of Stephen Sondheim’s musicals sing some of their personal favorite songs from his catalog. Sixteen songs from thirteen shows are included in the concert with both well-known and lesser-known pieces represented, such as “Marry Me a Little,” “Our Time,” “What More Do I Need,” “Sooner or Later,” “Children Will Listen” and “Send in the Clowns.” Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim will have captions in English and stream on YouTube @sigtheatre for free from Friday January 14 at 5PM (EST) through Monday, January 17 at 5PM (EST).
Comments / 0