Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2022

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

With February just a couple of weeks away, HBO Max is starting to prepare subscribers for what's to come. On Thursday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of February, and there is quite a lot to...

comicbook.com

SFGate

The most anticipated movies of 2022 coming to theaters, Netflix and HBO Max

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. After nearly two years of theatrical delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiplexes can rejoice at a forthcoming slate of perpetually delayed blockbusters coming in 2022. The studios behind "The Batman," "Morbius"...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Come Out on HBO and HBO Max?

Here come the kids from Euphoria, decked out in glitzy jumpsuits and neon crop-tops as they head to geometry class! The hit HBO teen series returns this evening, ready for more drama with Rue and Jules, Nate and Maddie, Kat’s e-girl escapades, and Fez’s drug-dealing crisis. After two specials and a painstakingly long hiatus, Euphoria has returned for a glorious second season. Counting down the hours until Euphoria debuts a new episode? We know exactly when you’ll be able to watch Season 2 on HBO and HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

All the HBO Max Original Movies and TV Shows Coming in 2022

HBO Max has a lot that's worth getting excited about. Although the streaming service is still relatively new, having launched in spring 2020, and doesn't have as massive an output of original content as Netflix, the Max Originals library is growing steadily with plenty of new movies and series heading to the streamer this year. Here, we're rounding up the slate of titles on the way—from popular shows that are coming back for another season to brand-new series. Just note that on this list you'll find strictly HBO Max Originals (like The Flight Attendant and Hacks)—not HBO series (such as Euphoria or Barry), although they do stream on the platform. We'll keep updating this list as more shows and movies are announced throughout the year.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Hypebae

HBO Max Announces 'Degrassi' Reboot

HBO Max has announced that a reboot of the Degrassi series is in the works. To prepare fans for the revival, the streaming giant will add all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation to its catalog this Spring. According to Deadline, Degrassi “explores a group of teenagers and school...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

10 DC Comics That Would Be Perfect For HBO Max

The live-action DC universe is continuing to grow, with a number of films and television series inspired by the publisher's comic characters. While the film and TV universes have largely been separate over the years, Warner Bros. has recently made a more concerted effort to bridge those gaps, with movies and shows headed to the HBO Max streaming service. Fans have already gotten a bit off an inkling of what all that can entail, with the Peacemaker television series premiering to great fanfare earlier this month, as well as the first official look at the streaming service's Batgirl movie.
COMICS
Wired

HBO Max Gets Personal

A generation ago, HBO encapsulated its ground-breaking brand ethos with a punchy motto: It’s not TV. It’s HBO. That tagline distilled the inspiration that drove the network since the early 1970s when cable TV executive Charles Dolan launched a channel with an innovative approach to programming. HBO’s first show was mundane, a New York Rangers hockey game, but they began to create a lineup of shows that were uncut, commercial-free, and even R-rated. HBO attracted enormous ratings and subscriptions and built a stable of stellar programs — The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Deadwood, Def Comedy Jam, The Larry Sanders Show, among many others — that are cornerstones of the New Golden Age of Television.
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

‘Nightmare Alley’ Coming to Hulu and HBO Max

The Guillermo del Toro film Nightmare Alley is coming to Hulu and HBO Max in February. News of the move to the two streaming platforms is a surprise as the company Searchlight Pictures produced the film and is owned by Fox and was bought by Disney a few years ago.
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

'Euphoria' Broke an HBO Max Record

Euphoria is back and more popular than ever on HBO Max. The second season has arrived after a two-year hiatus and Deadline reports that its premiere episode this past Sunday had 2.4 million total viewers. That’s the highest total viewership for a digital premiere since the launch of HBO Max back in 2020. I guess, then, it makes sense the platform crashed at 9 PM when the show was set to air.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Brubaker Penning HBO Max’s Animated “Batman”

Famed comics author Ed Brubaker (“Criminal,” “Gotham Central”) has joined the creative team of the HBO Max and Cartoon Network-produced animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader”. A spiritual successor to the iconic 1990s “Batman: The Animated Series,” the ten-episode first season aims to “once again...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Will HBO Max’s Degrassi Be In Continuity?

Whatever it takes, Degrassi always makes it through. It’s been announced that a new version of the beloved teen drama is headed to streamer HBO Max in 2023. The series has been off the air since 2017, after four seasons of Degrassi: Next Class on Netflix, but paraphrasing a Degrassi classic song, “everybody wants Degrassi and they’ll never give up.”
TV SERIES
Action News Jax

‘Degrassi’ revival coming to HBO Max in 2023

Degrassi Community School will be back in session in 2023. HBO Max has given the green light to a revival of the 1980s Canadian teen drama series, People reported. The show, which will be called “Degrassi,” will feature 10 hourlong episodes and will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023, according to the magazine. Filming begins this summer in Toronto.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoe Kravitz Stars In Steven Soderbergh’s New Film Arriving On HBO Max In February

Just recently, we did a deep dive into the year-end list from Steven Soderbergh, where he breaks down all the films, TV shows, books, and other media he consumed over 2021. And in that list, we saw his production schedule for his new film “KIMI,” which wrapped up before the summer. Well, it appears that the film is now headed to HBO Max sooner than we anticipated.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

'Degrassi' Is Back: Everything To Know About The New HBO Max Series

The hit series is gearing up to make its return for the "Next Generation" after HBO Max ordered “a reprise of the original teen drama.” According to reports, the new show will focus on a group of high schoolers from Toronto who are all on different journeys of self-discovery.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

PEACEMAKER Packs a Wallop on HBO Max

I know, I know, we are not covering HBO Max’ PEACEMAKER. With the staff of our size, it is hard to cover literally everything; that is why we mostly just stick to HBO content, those shows found on the HBO Hub on HBO Max. But we have to point out that the DC’s PEACEMAKER with John Cena, like our title says, has really packed a wallop upon its premiere.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Could more Suicide Squad spin-offs be coming to HBO Max?

Peacemaker producer Peter Safran has said he believes there is an “opportunity” for future Suicide Squad spin-offs if the right filmmaker “has a great idea” for other characters. Speaking with IGN to promote the upcoming HBO Max show – which itself is a serialised extension of...
TV SERIES

