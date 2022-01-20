Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2022

A generation ago, HBO encapsulated its ground-breaking brand ethos with a punchy motto: It’s not TV. It’s HBO. That tagline distilled the inspiration that drove the network since the early 1970s when cable TV executive Charles Dolan launched a channel with an innovative approach to programming. HBO’s first show was mundane, a New York Rangers hockey game, but they began to create a lineup of shows that were uncut, commercial-free, and even R-rated. HBO attracted enormous ratings and subscriptions and built a stable of stellar programs — The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Deadwood, Def Comedy Jam, The Larry Sanders Show, among many others — that are cornerstones of the New Golden Age of Television.
