God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year and according to a database leak from PlayStation, it could be arriving on September 30th, 2022. This very well could just be a placeholder (via PlayStation Game Size) with that particular date being the last day as part of Q3 2022, however, it could also give us an idea of the release window that developer Sony Santa Monica is trying to hit. With first-party titles, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, launching in the first quarter of the year, and the likes of PS5 exclusive Forspoken then launching in May, a launch later in the year does make the most sense.

