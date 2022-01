Were you to only watch the earlier seasons of famed chef Gordon Ramsay's show "Hell's Kitchen," to judge him only by what you find when Google searching "Gordon Ramsay memes" or "Gordon Ramsay quotes," you'd think he was one heckuva hothead who spent most of his waking hours screaming at and belittling aspiring chefs (Care for an example? How about: "This pizza is so disgusting, if you take it to Italy you'll get arrested!" via Parade). Ramsay has often given over to vitriol and outburst and insult, but according to many people who have worked with him closely, Ramsay is not a jerk out to get people — he is in fact quite the opposite.

