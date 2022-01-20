ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Officials: COVID-positive hospitalizations have plateaued

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Although local health officials expected the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to increase, they were proud to say that did not happen this week.

As of Thursday, Jan. 20, there are about 760 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units or in acute care.

On Jan. 12, the Shelby County Health Department reported 770 hospitalizations: 134 in the ICU and 636 in acute care.

Doug McGowen, City of Memphis chief operating officer, said that the bad news is that this is still the highest number of hospitalizations officials have seen for this period of time.

“Our hospitals are still feeling a significant amount of pressure,” he said.

Officials said they have seen a decline in the amount of people showing up to emergency rooms to receive COVID-19 testing and they are hopeful that it will continue.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said that Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission have approved the purchase of 90,000 COVID testing kits that will be distributed soon.

Test seekers also have the new option to order four testing kits per household for free at COVIDtests.gov .

Case Count

The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,544 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and six new COVID-related deaths.

The number of new cases is a decrease from the 2,549 cases reported one week ago.

There are now 21,251 reported active cases in Shelby County with 6,276 of those being pediatric cases.

About 549,697 are vaccinated against COVID-19, having received at least one dose.

