Henry County, VA

Henry County grand jury decides not to indict man who killed unknown dog on his property, authorities say

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Henry County homeowner shot and killed a dog that was on his property, officials announced Thursday that a grand jury decided not to indict the man for animal cruelty, reminding community members about the rights of property owners and the rules for pet owners.

According to a joint statement issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the property owner noticed two large dogs on his property during the late night hours on Dec. 22, 2021. He did not recognize the dogs, nor did he have any information about their owner.

Authorities say they determined the property owner tried to get the dogs — who were about a mile away from their home — to leave by discharging a firearm away from them. However, when he went to bed that night, he noticed they were still on his property.

When the owner went outside the following morning around daybreak, he found the dogs on his property again, but they were much closer to his home this time, officials say.

“Upon seeing the dogs for a third time, they were within a few feet of his cat,” according to the statement from Thursday, Jan. 20. “Based on the proximity of the two dogs and the defensive posture of the cat, the homeowner believed his cat was in immediate danger of being attacked by the dogs.”

Authorities say the homeowner discharged his firearm several times in the direction of the two dogs, trying to get them to leave. He was unsuccessful, though, so he shot again, which fatally wounded one of the dogs. He quickly notified the sheriff’s office that he had shot a dog that on his property.

“In an effort to provide more clarity on the situation and because we know how much people adore and care for their pets, we believe it is necessary to inform the community of the outcome of this case,” Thursday’s statement said. “We would also like to use this incident as an opportunity to remind the public about the importance of responsible pet ownership, as well as the legal rights of homeowners.”

You can read about the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office’s response to the incident below:

The officers investigating this matter concluded the property owner found himself in a situation
of protecting the life and safety of his companion animal, while on his own property, and acted within
the scope of the law. To be certain of their assessment of the situation, the case was presented to the
Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for further review and analysis.

Following the investigation of this case, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office have been in regular communication and discussed the investigation at great length. After cross-referencing the facts gathered through the investigation with current Virginia laws and relevant appellate authority pertaining to animal cruelty of companion animals (pets), our offices did not believe the property owner acted with the requisite criminal intent required to prove a case of felony animal cruelty. However, and out of an abundance of caution and fairness to all parties involved, the facts of this case were also presented this week to a Henry County Grand Jury.

Following the presentation of the evidence, and answering questions posed by the grand jurors, the neutral investigative body did not find sufficient probable cause to issue and sustain a felony indictment for animal cruelty. Having investigated this matter fully, presenting it for a possible charge and applying the facts to the applicable law, the matter is now finalized and settled.

Certainly no one desires any harm or ill to come to any animal—especially companion animals. We are saddened by this unfortunate event. To that end, we believe this also provides an opportunity to remind people that pets, especially dogs, are legally required to be under the owner’s control at all times. Pets, especially dogs running at large, are certainly capable of posing a threat to other people, pets and even livestock. If someone feels their livestock, pets, or other people are in danger of attack, they are lawfully permitted to use the necessary force to protect themselves, others, their companion animals, or their livestock. This can include the use of deadly force. We remind pet owners of the local ordinance “leash law” that remains in full effect and enforceable by law enforcement officers. With this in mind, we humbly ask all pet owners to abide by the “leash law”, taking necessary precautions to keep their pets under their control at all times.

Statement released on Jan. 20, 2022 by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

