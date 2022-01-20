December 1, 1933 - December 14, 2021. Neva 'Nanette' Thompson, 88, of Portland, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at home.

Nan Thompson, 88, a resident of Portland, died Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. January 22, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 12405 S.W. Butler Road in Beaverton, with Rev. Mark S. Brocker, pastor of the church, officiating. Private Interment Rites will be held at the Union Cemetery of Cedar Mill, 2036 N.W. 143rd Avenue in Beaverton. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the church ceremony, to be held in the fellowship hall (subject to Covid restrictions.)

Neva Nanette Thompson was born December 1, 1933, in La Center, Washington, the daughter of the late Ralph Clayton Rhodes and Geneva Frances (Woolley) Rhodes. Her family moved several times during her childhood, ultimately settling in Washington County. She attended Beaverton High School, graduating with the Beaverton High School Class of 1951.

Nan was united in marriage to Robert W. Thompson July 19, 1953, at St. James Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon. Following their marriage, they built a home on Thompson family property in unincorporated Multnomah County. It was on this property where she resided for the next 60 years. After her husband's death Nan moved to a new residence in Cedar Hills. A home that she delighted in remodeling to her specifications. Nanette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2015, after celebrating over 61 years of marriage.

Nan was a longtime and active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Beaverton. Nan and Bob and family often went camping, creating many happy memories, with other members of the congregation. Among her interests, she enjoyed traveling, skiing, playing cards, and spending time at the beach with her family. She was especially abled in quilting. She gave lessons in quilting, donating many of the quilts she made.

Nanette was also preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Geneva Rhodes and her sister Carole Grover. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Tony and Denise Thompson, LeAnn and

Mark Haslett, and Matt Thompson and her sisters, Charlene Mills and Jerri Sly. Also surviving are the three grandchildren she adored and their spouses, Delaney Thompson, Quinn Haslett, and Taylor and Judah Heimlich along with many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions in her memory to St. Andrew Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com. Details about attending her memorial using Zoom may be found also using the link.

Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.