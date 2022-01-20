ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter After Crashing Tesla On Autopilot

By Ben Scheffer
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man who killed two people driving his 2016 Model S Tesla in Dec. 2019 is likely the first person to be charged with vehicular manslaughter while using an automated driving system. Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, collided with a Honda Civic in Gardena, California after running through a...

www.ibtimes.com

NAMPA, ID
