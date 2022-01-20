Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter After Crashing Tesla On Autopilot

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after running a red light in Nampa early Wednesday morning and crashing into another car killing a 44-year-old man. Idaho State Police said Joshua Reyes, of Nampa, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Reyes was headed south on 11th Avenue in a Chevrolet pickup at a high rate of speed when he allegedly ran a red light at 2nd Street S and struck a Subaru BRZ at around 12:32 a.m. The 44-year-old driver of the Subaru was killed, he was also from Nampa. The two vehicles ended up in a nearby business parking lot. Reyes was booked into the Canyon County Jail.
