FAIRFIELD — After more than a year of work, the Racial Equity and Justice Task Force sent the blueprint for a racial equity plan over to the town. The plan outlines some first steps in a continual process of making Fairfield “a town where people of all backgrounds and cultures feel safe, valued, and heard.” The task force will likely present the plan to the Board of Selectmen during at the Jan. 31 meeting.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO