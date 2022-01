The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Monday, Jan. 10, Cobra Kai Season 4 is still the most popular thing on Netflix right now, coming in at No. 1. The mystery series Stay Close comes in second, Adam McKay's climate change satire Don't Look Up comes in third, and The Witcher, which released its second season three weeks ago, is still going strong in fourth. The reality series Hype House, which is about a bunch of TikTok stars all living under one roof, comes in at No. 5.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO