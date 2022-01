After months apart, the Hardy Boyz could soon return to perform in the rings of any company they want, after both firing from the company that made them famous around the globe, WWE. If Jeff Hardy was released just a few weeks ago, after he was accused of some physical problems on one of the last house shows he took part in, with the federation trying to help him but having the door slammed in the face, however much instead it concerns the elder brother of the two, Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion, had asked himself to be released, at the end of his agreement.

