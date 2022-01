After what feels like an eternity since it was first rumored, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is actually gearing up for release. Sure, we got that one still that was released a few months ago, which was later used in some advertisements for Prime Video, but there’s been precious little news about the production beyond the few hints and announcements here and there, usually made on Twitter. But that all changed on Wednesday when Amazon dropped two huge pieces of news about the show. First, they confirmed that it will be hitting the streaming service in the fall of this year, and second, we now know what we can call this fucking thing beyond Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings. The show is called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it’s proof that you can throw a billion dollars at a show and still have no idea what to call a fucking thing.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO