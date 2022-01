The end is near for Ellen DeGerenes’ daytime talk show run, as the veteran host is set to conclude her eponymous series this spring after a 19-season run. During this final stretch of episodes, DeGeneres has continued to welcome a variety of stars to the studios, yet the slew of celebrity guests don’t appear to be resulting in higher ratings. The show has had a difficult time maintaining its audience as of late and numbers are reportedly continuing to drop across the board. And on top of all of this, Degeneres recently saw another one of her shows get cancelled.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO