An old saying in sales is that "a confused mind does nothing." That truism certainly applies in the case of the zero-trust security model. Although a lot of people talk about zero trust, a far smaller percentage are actually doing anything about it. Because of the growing number of attacks, a philosophical shift from trusting everything on the network to not trusting anything (zero trust) makes sense. Zero-trust access (ZTA) operates on the assumption that threats both outside and inside the network are an ever-present reality and that potentially every user and device has already been compromised. It also treats every attempt to access the network or an application as a threat.

