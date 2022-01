This week, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved the name of the new elementary school opening this year in Canyon Falls. The new school will be named Argyle South Elementary, according to a news release from the district. Located at 118800 Denton Creek Blvd., Argyle South will be Argyle ISD’s third elementary school. It’ll serve grades Pre-K through 5th, and will open for the first day of school in August.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO